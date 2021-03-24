Darakonda dacoity cases: two from Odisha held

The GK Veedhi police on Tuesday arrested two persons, who were allegedly involved in a series of dacoities which have taken place in the ghat road of Darakonda under Sileru police station limits, in Visakhapatnam agency. The arrested were identified as Bikas Adhikari and Manishant Sarkar, both from Malkangiri district in Odisha.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Chintapalli ASP Ch.Vidhya Sagar Naidu said that the place of offence is a remote area where there is no mobile connectivity and is far from both GK Veedhi and Sileru police stations, due to which the gang from Odisha found it convenient to commit the offences. He said that technical surveillance coupled with policing efforts through local public has yielded the results. The ASP also said that they are installing CCTV cameras at vital points along the route. He also added that some members of the gang fled from the spot when the two persons were apprehended by police, assuring the locals that they will be caught very soon.

It may be remembered that since January, the Darakonda ghat road has been witnessing a series of dacoities. The gang members have been targeting commuters and making good with the property by reportedly threatening them with countrymade guns. The police have collaborated with the locals of Darakonda and Sileru to track down the culprits. After series of robberies, the local youth have been conducting night checks to ensure proper security to the people using those roads.

Earlier, in January the police had arrested a woman from Malkangiri, who was in possession of some of the stolen property.