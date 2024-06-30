Dantewada - Kamlur section commissioning marks a new milestone in KK line doubling work, say railway officials

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway achieved a significant milestone with the commissioning of the Dantewada-Kamlur section doubling, authorised by Commissioner of Railway Safety (Eastern Circle) Suvomoy Mitra. The inspection, conducted under stringent security measures, underscores a major enhancement in railway infrastructure vital for development of the region.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety(CRS), accompanied by senior officials Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager Waltair, S. Srinivas, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (infra) and D. Srinivas Rao, Chief Engineer (Construction), and the CRS oversaw comprehensive inspections and trials crucial for operational safety and efficiency on Saturday.

The inspections, included track assessments on motor trolleys, evaluations of Kamlur and Dantewara railway stations, scrutiny of new signalling systems, and examination of the newly constructed bridge over the Dankini river in Dantewara. Further, speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly laid line, affirming readiness for operational deployment, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

The completion of this doubling project in the Dantewada-Kirandul region of Chhattisgarh is a strategic advancement for Waltair Division. This segment, challenged by Naxal activities, now boasts enhanced capacity to facilitate the smooth transit of iron ore from Bailadila Mines to ports in Visakhapatnam. The upgraded infrastructure not only supports increased traffic demands but also fortifies connectivity crucial for regional economic growth.

The successful commissioning of the doubling of Dantewada-Kamlur section shows the commitment to enhance rail connectivity and operational efficiency in the region.

