Damodaram law university inks MoU with Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in Visakhapatnam

December 14, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by the representatives of the both the institutions in the presence of S. Surya Prakash, Vice-Chancellor of DSNLU, and Praveen Kumar, Director General, and Chief Executive Officers of the IICA.

The MoU would be a pathbreaking step towards knowledge sharing and to enhance research in the field of corporate laws and DSNLU has endeavoured to make itself a premier centre for research and is taking conscious steps by forging effective partnerships with academic, regulatory and research bodies all around India, Prof. Surya Prakash said.

The Centre for Business and Commercial Law (CBCL) of DSNLU is dedicated to enhance awareness and providing an avenue for research and analysis of the development of law relating to commercial transactions and it does so by organising workshops, seminars, and capacity-building programmes apart from publishing a newsletter. In addition, the university has dedicated centres dealing with pertinent areas of law, he added.

The IICA is established by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as a think-tank and a Centre of Excellence to support the growth of the corporate sector in India through an integrated and multi-disciplinary approach. IICA has been mandated to offer capacity-building and advisory solutions to Government, statutory authorities, private sector apart from taking up research in the corporate area, said Mr. Praveen Kumar.