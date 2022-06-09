Dalit man tied to a tree, thrashed

A Dalit man was allegedly tied to a tree was reportedly beaten with a chappal, over suspicion of being involved in a mobile phone theft, at V. Juttada village under Pendurthi Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. The person who beat up the man is also said to be from the Dalit community.

Though the incident is believed to have happened around 10 days ago, it came to light after the victim, Tarakeswara Rao, lodged a complaint with the local police.

Subsequently, the videos of the assault also went viral on social media. In the video, a person is seen assaulting the victim using a chappal and also abusing him in derogatory language.

Accused in custody

Inspector of Pendurthi Police K. Ashok Kumar said that there was a dispute between Tarakeswara Rao and a person named Suri Babu over the missing of a mobile phone. Suri Babu accused Tarakeswara Rao of stealing his phone.

Based on the complaint, the Pendurthi Police conducted an investigation and have taken the accused into custody.

Cases were registered under the relevant Sections of the IPC.

A few days ago, a woman was also tied to a pole and was beaten by a group of villagers in Komarada mandal in Parvathipuram, Manyam district. The villagers beat her up after she allegedly deceived them and took away their money under the garb of running chit funds.