Daily wagers fear an uncertain future, says survey

Four schoolchildren, who are part of Samalochana, an NGO, have conducted a survey on the impact of the lockdown on migrant workers, construction workers, MNREGA workers and domestic help.

Using an app, the four-member team called about 100 workers and compiled a data with the aid for a questionnaire.

While M. Manasvi, a student of Std IX (Timpany School) conducted a survey on construction workers, B. Niruti of Std. VII of Delhi Public School Ukkunagaram, worked on NREGA workers and domestic help and Vamsi Krishna of Std. VIII of Kendreya Vidyalaya Waltair and P. Druthi of Std VIII of DAV Secondary School Chennai, conducted a survey on migrant workers.

The team members told The Hindu that each worker was asked a set of 10 general questions and five specific questions about their profession.

“As per our general observation, 64% of the workers supported the extension of the lockdown till May 3, 95% of eligible workers received PDS entitlements and door delivery of cash, 70% complained about the upsurge in prices of essential commodities post lockdown and 64% were satisfied with the way the government has been tackling the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the team members.

Low awareness

The two main general concern of the workers across the sectors were guarantee for food and water and loss of livelihood.

In the case of migrant workers going home, food security seems to be the primary concern and only 20 % of the respondents know about the deposit of ₹500 in Jan Dhan accounts, said Chakradhar of Samalochana and team leader who trained the students.

Only 5% of respondents said they received cash in their Jan Dhan accounts and of them, only 2% were able to collect it. As far as building construction workers are concerned, only 40% are enrolled in welfare boards. Only 18% know about the COVID relief programme announced by the Centre.

Coming to NREGA workers, 80% of respondents complained about not receiving work and not receiving unemployment allowance mandatory under the Act and 65% of workers complained about not being able to collect the wages from banks.

Moreover, 80% of the workers reporting for NREGA work complained about difficulty in reaching the work site due to lack of transportation.

In the survey for domestic help, 80% complained about not receiving salary during work holidays.

About 82% of the migrant workers reported about the availability of food grains lasting only three days and complained about losing their jobs. Almost all of them sought government support for going home.Samalochana has been conducting surveys by training schoolchildren for the last few years.