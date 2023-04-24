Daily wage workers seek better deal under MGNREGA in Visakhapatnam district

April 24, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Daily wage workers staged a protest, under the aegis of the CITU, at Rekhavanipalem village of Ravada Panchayat on Monday demanding that the Centre stop watering down the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing the workers, CITU district vice-president Ganisetty Satyanarayana demanded that the Centre allocate ₹2.40 lakh crore, a year in the budget under MNGREGA and provide 200 days of work, a year, to every family. The workers should be paid ₹600 a day as wages. They should also be given summer allowance and given additional allowance for the purchase of implements like crowbars and baskets apart from provision of drinking water and tents at the work spot.

He also sought continuation of muster roll under the old system and issue of pay slips to the workers as in the past. Workers union leaders Bharati Sudha, Lakshmi, Padma and Parvathi were among those who participated in the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT