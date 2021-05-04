Daily wage workers return to native places ahead of partial curfew

They feel that it is difficult to eke out a living in the city

The partial curfew, being imposed by the State government from April 5, has evoked mixed response in the city. While most people say that it is necessary to halt the second wave surge at least to some extent, a few feel that though it is necessary, it would deprive daily wage earners of their livelihood.

A large number of daily wage workers from the rural areas of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, living in the city, started leaving for their native places in RTC buses from the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) Complex on Tuesday.

Hailing from Ichchapuram, Tekkali and Palasa in Srikakulam district and from Bobbili, Parvathipuram and Gummalakshmipuram in Vizianagaram district, many of them work at construction sites or as workers in hotels and daily wage earners in the city. They were seen at the RTC Complex with their trunk boxes and sacks full of luggage. They believe the lockdown (curfew) from 12 noon to 6 a.m. from Wednesday would deprive them work.

“The general feeling among government employees is that partial curfew is important as it will help in breaking the chain. The common public do not seem to understand the seriousness of the problem and are not listening to appeals from doctors and officials to maintain social distance, use masks properly and to sanitise their hand frequently. They will listen only when strict orders are passed and implemented,” said an official, who did not want to be named.

Office-goers, who do not have personal vehicles, wondered as to how they would return home from work as there would be no autorickshaws and RTC buses from 12 noon onwards. Others feel that they could form car pools or travel with their colleagues on motorcycles.

“We will know the benefits after implementation of the curfew. The infection is spreading rapidly and affected persons may have problems in moving to the testing centres and collection of test reports,” says the general secretary of Praja Arogya Vedika T. Kameswara Rao. The patients are turning super spreaders due to delays in the issue of test reports. The testing centres should be increased for quick issue of test results, he said.

“The operation of city buses will be only from 6 a.m. to 12 noon from Wednesday. The guidelines are yet be received regarding other services,” said an RTC official.