Visakhapatnam

Daily recoveries outnumber new COVID cases in Vizag

The district has reported 2,007 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,320. However, 2,246 persons who were infected with the virus recovered during the same period.

The toll went up to 799 as 11 persons succumbed in the last 24 hours. The virus has claimed 188 lives this month so far. The total cases reported till date this month are 39,404. On an average, around 2,073 cases are being reported daily. The number of active cases went up to 20,567. The total recoveries went up to 97,954. It may be noted that 28,899 persons recovered this month so far.

