Dadi Veerabhadra Rao sees a ploy to stall Bills in Legislative Council

Senior YSRCP leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao on Tuesday accused TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu of trying to create a constitutional crisis by stalling the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the APCRDA Repeal Bill, 2020, in the Legislative Council.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said it was surprising that the Bills approved by the Legislative Assembly were not being admitted in the Council. It was also strange to see TDP MLC N. Lokesh pointing out that 14 Ministers attended the Council meeting. He should know that there had been instances when 30 Ministers attended, said Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, a former MLC.

Finding fault with the Council Chairman’s ruling that he would allow a discussion on the Bills under Rule 71, he said it was nothing but a ploy to stall the Bills. “The Chairman does not have the discretionary power to not admit the Bills. He is not authorised to go into the merits of the Bills,” Mr. Veerabhadra Rao observed.

“I know about the Council Chairman. He is a very democratic person. But now, he is being influenced by Mr. Naidu,” he added.

All the MLCs, except those hailing from the Telugu Desam Party, were saying that the Bills should be admitted so that amendments could be proposed, but the Chairman was not heeding to their pleas, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao, said.