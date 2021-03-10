Dadi rules out CM cooperating with Centre on VSP privatisation

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has ruled out the possibility of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cooperating with the Centre on its move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
The Chief Minister had clarified the stand of the State government on the issue in his meeting at Visakhapatnam Airport with leaders of all trade unions during his recent visit to the city.
Referring to the statements of Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on VSP, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao ridiculed her describing the proposal as her return gift to the people of State for electing her to the Rajya Sabha.
He said that the Centre had invested ₹4,000 crore for the establishment of the VSP and provided an additional ₹47 crore to the displaced farmers. The VSP had given ₹47,500 crore to the government in the form of taxes over the yeas. Mr. Veerabhadra Rao recalled that the Vajpayee government in 1999 and the Congress government in 2014 had tried to sell 10% stake in the VSP but it was met with stiff resistance from people.
He ruled out the question of the State government cooperating with the Centre in its move to privatise the VSP.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath