Dadi rules out CM cooperating with Centre on VSP privatisation

‘Jagan clarified the stand of State govt. on the issue’

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has ruled out the possibility of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cooperating with the Centre on its move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The Chief Minister had clarified the stand of the State government on the issue in his meeting at Visakhapatnam Airport with leaders of all trade unions during his recent visit to the city.

Referring to the statements of Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on VSP, Mr. Veerabhadra Rao ridiculed her describing the proposal as her return gift to the people of State for electing her to the Rajya Sabha.

He said that the Centre had invested ₹4,000 crore for the establishment of the VSP and provided an additional ₹47 crore to the displaced farmers. The VSP had given ₹47,500 crore to the government in the form of taxes over the yeas. Mr. Veerabhadra Rao recalled that the Vajpayee government in 1999 and the Congress government in 2014 had tried to sell 10% stake in the VSP but it was met with stiff resistance from people.

He ruled out the question of the State government cooperating with the Centre in its move to privatise the VSP.