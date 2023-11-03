D. Raghunadha Rao gets lifetime achievement award in medical oncology

November 03, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Dr. D. Raghunadha Rao, an expert in the field of medical oncology, and former director of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), was presented the prestigious ‘Legends in Oncology - Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 3rd Indian Cancer Congress, in Mumbai on Thursday.

The award recognises his outstanding contribution to the field of oncology, and his unwavering commitment to the betterment of cancer care in India.

The award ceremony, which took place on the second day of the conference, saw eminent oncologists, researchers, and medical professionals from across the country come together to acknowledge Dr. Raghunadha Rao’s achievements and his significant impact in the field of oncology.

Dr. Raghunadha Rao, with over four decades of experience, is a pioneer in the development of innovative cancer treatment approaches and therapies. His relentless dedication to improving cancer diagnosis, treatment, and patient care has not only benefited numerous individuals but has also left a mark on the Indian healthcare landscape, according to a statement.

Dr. Raghunadha Rao expressed his gratitude for the recognition, and said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the award. It is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire oncology community and the progress we have made in fighting this disease. However, our journey is far from over, and I remain committed to the cause of eradicating cancer.”

