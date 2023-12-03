Cyclone Michaung: GVMC officials put on high alert to deal with any situation

December 03, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) are on high alert in the wake of the impending threat due to cyclone Michaung which is expected to make landfall in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 5 (Tuesday), which may possibly bring rains in Visakhapatnam region.

Following instructions from District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, a dedicated control room with No.0891-2869106 and toll free No. 180042500009 was set up at the GVMC office. The authorities sought people, requiring any help during the cyclone, to contact the control room.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma asked the Engineering Department officials to identify vulnerable low- lying and flood-prone areas, hillocks which have possibility of landslides and other localities which can be affected by winds. He has also asked the officials to be ready to deal with water stagnation, and ensure drains and geddas are not clogged. He has also directed them to prepare advance contingency plan for ensuring sufficient drinking water supply.

The public health wing was also asked to ensure the drains were properly desilted. He has also asked them to be ready to set up medical camps, if required in coordination with the Health Department.

The Town Planning Department was asked to identify dilapidated buildings in the city and make arrangements for evacuation of people. They were also asked to identify suitable temporary shelters. The Urban Community Wing officials were also asked to be ready to shift people living very close to hills, where there is possibility of landslides, if such a situation arose.

The GVMC Commissioner also asked the Zonal Commissioners to see that secretariat staff were on alert to assist public and create separate task force team, if necessary. They were also asked to be in constant touch with the police, health and revenue departments.