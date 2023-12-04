Cyclone Michaung disrupts operation of flight and train services in Andhra Pradesh

December 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI

Several flights operating from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati to various destinations were cancelled on December 4 (Monday) in view of Cyclone Michaung which is expected to make a landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, during the forenoon of December 5.

The railways have also cancelled several long-distance trains as a precautionary measure.

IndiGo cancelled its ATR flights from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and Tirupati. It also cancelled its bigger flights (A320) between Chennai and Visakhapatnam, and Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad flight (scheduled to leave at 3.55 p.m.) on December 4.

“The Chennai flights has been cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai. Other bigger flights are operating from Visakhapatnam airport as usual as of now,” Visakhapatnam airport Director Raja Reddy said on December 4 (Monday) morning.

Thirteen of the 18 flights operating from the Vijayawada airport to various destinations were cancelled on Monday, according to Airport Director Lakshmikant Reddy.

All the 16 services, scheduled to operate from Tirupati airport on December 4, were cancelled due to heavy rain and gale, said Airport Director Basavaraju.

Meanwhile, several trains originating, terminating and passing through the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) have either been cancelled or being run on diverted routes. The cancelled trains are 08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special Express, scheduled to leave Visakhapatnam on December 4; Train no. 08584 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam Special Express, scheduled to leave Tirupati on December 5; and Train no. 12644 Tiruchirapalli-Howrah Express, scheduled to leave Tiruchirapalli on December 4, according to Waltair Division Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Train number 12663 Howrah-Tiruchirapalli, which left Howrah on December 3, will run on diverted route via Gudur, Renigunta, Melpakkam, Chengaluttu and Villupuram. Train no. 12504 Agartala-SMV Bengaluru, which left Agartala on December 2, will run via Guduru and Renigunta.

Railway helplines

The East Coast Railway has set up helpline numbers in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Koraput, Rayagada and Bhubaneswar. The helpline numbers set up in Visakhapatnam are 0891-2746330, 0891-2744619, 8500041670, 8500041671 and 8106053052. The Bhubaneswar helplines are 0674-2301525, 2301626 and 2303060.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) did not cancel any long-distance bus services by December 4 evening. “Cancellations will be done based on situation on the ground, and on the orders of the respective district administrations,” said APSRTC Executive Director (operations) A. Koteswara Rao.