Cyclone ‘Hamoon’ brewing in the Bay may bring heavy rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

October 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The first cyclone during the northeast monsoon period (October to December) is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal sometime next week should the present weather conditions persist for a couple of days more, according to sources in the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Named ‘Hamoon’ by Iran, the system is, however, in a premature stage, the IMD says.

The well-marked low-pressure area that formed on October 21 over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal was very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal on October 22 or 23. Thereafter, the system might move north-northeast towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts, and intensify further during the subsequent days.

“Since the west-central Bay of Bengal lies parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast, there will be light to heavy rain in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh from October 23,” the IMD says.