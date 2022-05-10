Cyclone Asani to weaken by May 11 morning; several flights cancelled from Vizag

The Hindu Bureau May 10, 2022 12:41 IST

All IndiGo flights coming into Vizag Airport and taking off from Vizag have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Asani on May 10

Dark clouds hover over the sky before the rain in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west northwestwards with a speed of 5 km/hour during the past six hours and lay centred over the same region, 260 km southeast of Kakinada and 300 km south of Visakhapatnam, 490 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 570 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) on Tuesday morning. It is likely to move nearly northwestwards till the night of May 10 and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next hours. Also Read Cyclone Asani brings relief from heat for people in Andhra Pradesh districts All IndiGo flights coming into Vizag Airport and taking off from Vizag (23 arrivals and 23 departures) have been cancelled as a precautionary measure in view of Cyclone Asani on Tuesday. Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao said that AirAsia Delhi-Vizag-Delhi and AirAsia Bengaluru-Vizag-Bengaluru have been cancelled as of now. Air India has cancelled two arrivals and two departures from Vizag on Tuesday.



