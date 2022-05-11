Cyclone Asani | Several flights from Vizag cancelled again

The Hindu Bureau May 11, 2022 12:15 IST

Air India has cancelled all its flights and SpiceJet has cancelled its Kolkata-Vizag-Kolkata flight

High tidal waves lash the coast under the influence of severe cyclone Asani in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Several flights to various destinations from Vizag Airport and the incoming flights have been cancelled on May 11 as a precautionary measure in view of the severe cyclonic storm Asani, which has now weakened to a cyclonic storm. All IndiGo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures) have been cancelled. AirAsia has cancelled two flights, one from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. However, AirAsia is yet to make an announcement on the operation or cancellation of its evening flight, according to Airport Director K. Srinivasa Rao. Air India has cancelled all its flights and SpiceJet has cancelled its Kolkata-Vizag-Kolkata flight. However, SpiceJet will announce their decision on operation of the Hyderabad flight after 2 p.m. The Airport Director called upon passengers to keep in touch with the airline operators for the latest updates on operation/cancellation of their flights.



