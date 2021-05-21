Cyclone alert: control room to be opened

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 May 2021 23:28 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has directed the officials of all the departments concerned to be prepared, in view of the cyclone alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Collector directed the District Revenue Officer(DRO) to open a control room at the Collectorate and appoint revenue officials and staff to man it. He also suggested preparation of a disaster management plan for hospitals. A backup plan should be prepared to ensure continuous power supply to the hospitals in view of breakdowns due to rains.

There should be at least 10 to 15 linemen under the control of each Tahsildar to take up power restoration on a war-footing, if required, he said.