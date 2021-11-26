Cycle expedition to explore places of historical importance

Mr. Rao plans to visit the places of historical importance in all mandals in Srikakulam district, explore and document them

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu flagged off the cycle expedition of B. Tejeswara Rao, on his onward journey to Srikakulam, at the Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI) on Beach Road here on Thursday.

Tejeswara Rao, hailing from Srikakulam district, is an alumnus of Andhra University and is presently employed in Hyderabad. He started his expedition in Hyderabad on November 22, and after having darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga at Vijayawada, he proceeded to Rajamahendravaram and after taking rest for four hours there, he continued on his journey and reached Visakhapatnam on November 24 evening.

The YHAI gave him accommodation and food and he put up at the hostel on Wednesday night. At a programme organised at the YHAI on Thursday morning, Mr. Naidu, who is also chairman of the Visakhapatnam Olympic Association, commended the youth on his adventure. He hoped that the cycle expedition would give the youngster much mileage as part of Fit India and the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Olympian M.V. Manikyalu, AU Sports Board secretary Vijay Mohan, Boxing Association State secretary Lakshman Dev, Adventure Club of AP founder K. Ranga Rao and Uttarandhra Journalists Forum (UJF) general secretary N. Nageswara Rao and AP Pradeshik Sammelan president Chandmal Agarwal were among those who attended the programme.