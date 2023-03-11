HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclathron organised to create awareness on road safety in Visakhapatnam

March 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of National Safety Week Celebrations, a group of officers from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent Dockyard, embarked on a cyclathon to spread awareness about road safety, on Saturday.

The group rode from Naval Coastal Battery to INS Kalinga displaying posters on road safety as well as importance of safety at workplace and at home. The event culminated the week- long programmes organised by the establishment on safety with the theme ‘Our Aim Zero Harm’.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.