Cyclathron organised to create awareness on road safety in Visakhapatnam

March 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As part of National Safety Week Celebrations, a group of officers from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, Admiral Superintendent Dockyard, embarked on a cyclathon to spread awareness about road safety, on Saturday.

The group rode from Naval Coastal Battery to INS Kalinga displaying posters on road safety as well as importance of safety at workplace and at home. The event culminated the week- long programmes organised by the establishment on safety with the theme ‘Our Aim Zero Harm’.