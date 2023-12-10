December 10, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons, emphasised the need for an alumni network like the Andhra University’s in every university or college. He added that the Andhra University Alumni Association (AAA) has proved its potential by bringing its alumni worldwide to a common platform.

Dr. Chandrasekaran was the chief guest at the Andhra University alumni meet, organised by the AAA at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road here on Saturday to mark the birth anniversary of AU founder vice-chancellor Sir C.R. Reddy.

“What makes Western educational institutions, especially the US, the front-runner in the education system, is primarily the alumni network they are able to create. The network between the alumni and the university or college and between the university, faculty and industry is very important. Without a network, educational institutions cannot achieve their full potential. In this case, AAA is doing a great job. I congratulate everyone,” said Dr. Chandrasekaran.

In a one-to-one Q&A (Question and Answer) session moderated by AAA’s current chairman Emandi Shankara Rao, Dr. Chandrasekaran said that cybersecurity is one of the world’s biggest challenges, and there is a 50 percent shortage of professionals. Therefore, budding engineers need to utilise their skills to seize the opportunity. During the G20 summit meetings, a proposal was also made before the G20 governance to create a unique cyber security institution in each G20 member country to work on each country’s best practices and share them with all, he added.

Talking about women empowerment, he said that there should be strategic development in the provision of basic facilities and a safe environment should be provided to women at workplaces.

The chief guest, Dr. Chandrasekaran, was welcomed by AAA Founder Chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao of GMR Group. He explained the Association’s plans for the coming years, including the centenary celebrations of Andhra University in 2025. He also talked about the development of the country at different levels.