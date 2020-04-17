Visakhapatnam

Cybercrime inspector and SI suspended

Charged with dereliction of duty

Commissioner of Police R.K. Meena has suspended Inspector of Police, Cybercrime police station, V. Gopinath, and Sub-Inspector, N. Ravi Kumar, for allegedly being negligent in duties.

Confirming about the suspension in a release, Mr Meena said that he has issued orders on Friday. The Police Commissioner warned that departmental action would be taken against police officers if they are found negligent in duties, involved in any illegal or indisciplinary activities. It was learnt that Mr Meena had received complaints from a few victims that the cases which were lodged by them at cyber crime police station have been unsolved.

‘Dress code violation’

The police chief also relieved Inspector from north sub-division K. Srinivas from duty and asked him to report to headquarters for violation of dress code in an official video-conference. The Inspector reportedly became sick and was admitted to a corporate hospital.

