Cybercrime awareness is need of the hour, says Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner

December 06, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that cybercrime has become rampant and the only way to face the ever-increasing cyberthreats was to take preventive measures. Cybercrimes are committed without any knowledge of the victims and once the money is lost to cybercriminals, it is tough to retrieve it, he explained citing several case studies.

Mr. Srikanth was the chief guest at a seminar on cybercrimes, conducted jointly by the CREDAI-Visakhapatnam Chapter and AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, at the KSR Function Plaza on Monday. He has also warned that Small & Medium Enterprises have become more vulnerable to cybercrimes and realtors should be very cautious about these crimes.

President of CREDAI-Visakhapatnam K.S.R.K. Raju (Sai), who presided over the meeting, said that in the backdrop of increasing digital transactions, it is important to have some knowledge of cybercrime.

CREDAI-Visakhapatnam chairman Bayana Srinivasa Rao said that now online transactions have been on the rise and we need to have knowledge about the possible cybercrimes and use tools to prevent them.

CREDAI-A.P. president B. Raja Srinivas, honorary secretary E. Ashok Kumar and others were present.

AP Chambers State president Pyda Krishna Prasad, and AP Chambers, Visakhapatnam Zone, Chairman, K.R.B. Prakash, were present.

Mr Srikanth was felicitated and a memento was presented to him.