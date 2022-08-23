Cyber fraudsters loot ₹29 lakh from a bank account in Visakhapatnam

Bank employees transfer the amount to four different accounts assuming the request is from a genuine customer

Cyber fraudsters reportedly made good with over ₹29 lakh from the bank account of an automobile agency at Dwaraka Nagar area here on Monday night.

According to the police, the employees of a public sector bank received a call from a person who reportedly impersonated as the managing partner of the Auto Agency, and asked the bank officials to make some urgent RTGS transfers to four different accounts. The fraudster also sent a scanned copy of the request letter through a social messaging App. The amount of transfer totalled to little over ₹29 lakh.

Assuming the request to be genuine from a client from the bank, the officials transferred the amount to the four different accounts as was indicated.

Meanwhile, the managing partner of the auto agency received the messages of money being debited from his account and he immediately rushed to the bank and questioned the officials about it. It was only then that the bank authorities realised that they have been cheated by a fraudster and immediately froze the accounts of the fraudsters and could recover a few lakhs. By that time, the fraudsters could diver some money to another account or withdraw it.

Meanwhile, the victim has alleged negligence of the bank officials, as the impersonated call and the message through the social messaging App was not from his mobile that is registered with the bank. There were a few other formalities, which he alleged that the bankers did not follow before transferring such a huge money.

A complaint has been lodged in the Cyber Crime Police Station and investigation is on.