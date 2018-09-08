Cyber Crime Police Station, forensic lab opened in Vizag

In what could be the much-needed shot in the arm for the enforcement agencies to solve complex cyber crimes, an exclusive police station for such cases and a Cyber Forensic Lab were inaugurated here on Friday.

Inaugurating the facilities at Udyog Bhavan (VUDA building) at Siripuram here, Director-General of Police R.P Thakur said the victims can now directly approach the Cyber Crime Police Station and lodge complaints and there is no need to do the rounds of local police stations.

The Cyber Crime Police Station in the city will be run by a team of one Circle Inspector, three sub-inspectors, one head constable, 10 constables, two women constables and a home guard. The cyber crime police station in the city is the second such exclusive facility in the State after the one in Vijayawada that was inaugurated recently.

Dubious distinction

In 2016, Visakhapatnam earned the dubious distinction of reporting the highest number of cyber crime cases in the State. The National Crime Records Bureau data suggests that Visakhapatnam has been ranked the number two city in the country after Bengaluru in cyber crime cases.

Online and OTP frauds are leading the crime list, followed by job and ATM frauds in the city, the DGP pointed out.

“Cyber crimes have been rising at a rate of about 20% annually and more importantly, fraudsters are following innovative modus operandi. And that is why we need to be updated and trained,” said Mr. Thakur.

The DGP further said that the Police Department was leaving no stone unturned to boost the infrastructure and manpower, commensurating with the requirement.

“The State will have seven cyber crime training centres and police stations including the ones in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. A state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory will be set up in Vijayawada at a cost of ₹300 crore within a year,” Mr. Thakur said.

Giving more details, he said cyber crime police stations will come up at Kurnool, Vizianagaram, Anantapur, Rajahmundry and Tirupati.

Training centre

“Of the seven facilities, the ones in Vijayawada and Anantapur will serve as the primary training and analysis centres. There are 141 courses. The training modules and duration may vary from three to 15 days,” Mr. Thakur said.

Cyber analysis kits will also be provided at all district and sub-division levels and the data collected will be sent to the bigger labs for analysis, he added.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha, IG (Tech Services) N. Sanjay, DIG (Visakhapatnam Range) Ch. Srikanth and Rural Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and other officers were present on the occasion.