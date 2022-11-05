Cutting of trees on Andhra University campus ahead of PM’s Vizag visit sparks controversy

Trees are being felled or scientifically uprooted as part of the security arrangements; for every teak tree felled, at least 10 trees will be planted as per the WALTA Act, says Vijay Sai Reddy

The decision to cut trees on the Andhra University Engineering College ground where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are scheduled to address a public meeting on November 12 has stoked a controversy, even as the authorities have said that a plantation drive will be launched later to compensate the loss of trees that are being felled or scientifically uprooted as part of the security arrangements.

Heavy machinery are being used for cutting down the trees or scientifically uprooting them on the AU campus. With environmentalists crying foul, YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy cleared the air on the issue at a media conference on November 5 (Saturday).

“Big trees are being scientifically uprooted as part of the security arrangements. The teak trees cannot be uprooted, hence they are being felled. For every teak tree felled, at least 10 trees will be planted on the campus as per the WALTA Act. The felled trees will be auctioned as per the norms,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

However, the opposition parties are protesting the move.

“The Andhra University has cut more than 1,500 trees spread over 70 acres a few months ago. But, no platation drive has been launched so far to compensate the loss. We have filed a case in the Andhra Pradesh High Court and have obtained a stay. The hearing is on November 21,” said Jana Sena Party corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

TDP leaders Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam (East) MLA Velagapudi Ramkrishna Babu said that the AU had lost over 80% of its greenery to Cyclone Hudhud. Trees were planted after the cyclone to make the campus green. With the trees being felled, the campus will lose greenery,” they said.