October 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 150 officers of the Office of The Principal Commissioner of Customs participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva Pakhwada, by conducting cleanliness drive at Sagarnagar beach opposite Visakhapatnam zoo on Sunday. The Andhra Pradesh zone Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Taxes Sanjay Pant led the drive. He said that the country observed the programme as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary.