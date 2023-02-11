ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials seize foreign cigarettes worth ₹38.90 lakh near Visakhapatnam railway station

February 11, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Customs Department seized about 3,90,000 cigarette sticks of ‘Paris & Midland Black’ brands (foreign cigarettes) worth nearly ₹38.90 lakh while being transported unauthorisedly near Visakhapatnam railway station here on Saturday.

Based on credible information on transport of foreign cigarettes in a parcel from Khurda to Visakhapatnam through Amaravati Express (Train No. 18407) & Prasanthi Express (Train No. 18463), two teams of officers from the Customs House reached the railway station.

Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) M. Sreekanth said that en route railway station, the team intercepted two auto-rickshaws near the parcel counter. Upon checking, they have recovered 1.20 lakh cigarettes. The officials found that a person loaded the cigarette boxes in the auto-rickshaws and had gone inside to bring back more parcels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another team of officers caught seven more boxes unloaded from Amaravati Express and another two boxes near the parcel counter in which they found 2.69 lakh cigarettes. On enquiry with the railway officials, the Customs officers have found that none have come to collect the consignment.

“Based on the markings of the packets, the cigarettes seem to be originated from Myanmar. There is no pictorial warning and no information regarding the date/year of manufacture and the MRP. Further investigation is in progress,” said Mr. Sreekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US