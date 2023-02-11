Customs officials seize foreign cigarettes worth ₹38.90 lakh near Visakhapatnam railway station

February 11, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from the Customs Department seized about 3,90,000 cigarette sticks of ‘Paris & Midland Black’ brands (foreign cigarettes) worth nearly ₹38.90 lakh while being transported unauthorisedly near Visakhapatnam railway station here on Saturday.

Based on credible information on transport of foreign cigarettes in a parcel from Khurda to Visakhapatnam through Amaravati Express (Train No. 18407) & Prasanthi Express (Train No. 18463), two teams of officers from the Customs House reached the railway station.

Additional Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) M. Sreekanth said that en route railway station, the team intercepted two auto-rickshaws near the parcel counter. Upon checking, they have recovered 1.20 lakh cigarettes. The officials found that a person loaded the cigarette boxes in the auto-rickshaws and had gone inside to bring back more parcels.

Another team of officers caught seven more boxes unloaded from Amaravati Express and another two boxes near the parcel counter in which they found 2.69 lakh cigarettes. On enquiry with the railway officials, the Customs officers have found that none have come to collect the consignment.

“Based on the markings of the packets, the cigarettes seem to be originated from Myanmar. There is no pictorial warning and no information regarding the date/year of manufacture and the MRP. Further investigation is in progress,” said Mr. Sreekar.