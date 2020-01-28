Customs House clocks 30% revenue growth

The revenue collection by Visakhapatnam Customs House by December last this fiscal has been put at ₹10,364 crore when compared to ₹10,120 crore generated during the corresponding period in 2018-19 financial year, Principal Commissioner of Customs D.K. Srinivas has said.

“In the first three quarters of this financial year, the revenue collection registered a growth of more than 30%,” Mr. Srinivas said while addressing a meeting held at Port Kalavani Auditorium in connection with the International Customs Day.

The meeting was organised by Visakhapatnam Custom House, in association with its stakeholders.

Mr. Srinivas said Visakhapatnam Customs is playing a significant role in nation building through revenue collection, trade facilitation and safeguarding the economic integrity of the country.

Digital mode

“Visakhapatnam Customs has made complete computerisation of processing of documents related to import and export activities. The data analysis is being used for monitoring compliance. We have already hastened the process for refunds and taken several steps to faster evacuation of cargo for transhipment to Nepal,” he said.

The function was attended by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law Univerisity Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman K. Ramamohan Rao, Gangavaram Port Limited CEO N. Sambasiva Rao, Vizag Seaports Private Limited CEO R. Kishore, Sravan Shipping CEO G. Sambasiva Rao and many entrepreneurs.

Jurisdiction

Visakhapatnam Customs has jurisdiction over Visakhapatnam Port, airport, Gangavaram port, Visakhapatnam Special economic Zone (VSEZ) and the areas under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

The theme for this year’s Customs Day was ‘Customs fostering sustainability for people, prosperity and planet.’ Vibrant Event Management organised a cultural extravaganza with mimicry artistes, dancers and singers. Prizes were distributed to the winners of an inter-school quiz competition organised by the Customs House.