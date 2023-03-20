ADVERTISEMENT

Customs Department seizes 46 MTs of areca nut smuggled into the country through Visakhapatnam Port

March 20, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Department at Visakhapatnam has detected a major case of illegal import of areca nut into India. The consignment of 56 MTs in two containers was wrongly declared as dried dates originating from UAE and was attempted to be cleared through Visakhapatnam Port.

On a thorough examination of the containers, it was found that the gunny bags stacked in the front three rows were declared as cargo of dried dates while the remaining gunny bags at the back of the container contained areca nuts.

Out of the 56 MTs declared by the importer, only 11.5 MTs was found to be dried dates while the remaining 46 MTs turned out to be areca nut. The entire quantity of areca nuts valuing about ₹5.5 crore along with the cover cargo of dried dates valuing ₹3.5 lakh have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Areca nuts attract a high Custom duty of 110% and so the attempt was made to evade appropriate Customs Duty.

Preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of the importer aged 53 years who is also a resident of Visakhapatnam and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress.

