HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Customs Department seizes 46 MTs of areca nut smuggled into the country through Visakhapatnam Port

March 20, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Department at Visakhapatnam has detected a major case of illegal import of areca nut into India. The consignment of 56 MTs in two containers was wrongly declared as dried dates originating from UAE and was attempted to be cleared through Visakhapatnam Port.

On a thorough examination of the containers, it was found that the gunny bags stacked in the front three rows were declared as cargo of dried dates while the remaining gunny bags at the back of the container contained areca nuts.

Out of the 56 MTs declared by the importer, only 11.5 MTs was found to be dried dates while the remaining 46 MTs turned out to be areca nut. The entire quantity of areca nuts valuing about ₹5.5 crore along with the cover cargo of dried dates valuing ₹3.5 lakh have been seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Areca nuts attract a high Custom duty of 110% and so the attempt was made to evade appropriate Customs Duty.

Preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of the importer aged 53 years who is also a resident of Visakhapatnam and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is in progress.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.