A.P. polls: Customised election campaign vehicles in the making, ready to hit the roads in Visakhapatnam

In preparation for the upcoming elections, customised campaign vehicles are getting ready to hit the roads in the city. Right from auto-rickshaws to high-end cars to buses, fabrication units are busy modifying and customising vehicles as per the needs of the candidates.

Earlier, MLA and MP candidates used to order such customised vehicles from Guntur, Hyderabad and other places. However, since the last poll season, some fabricating units have been taking up the work here in Visakhapatnam too as candidates are eager to spend lakhs to modify the vehicles.

J. Srinivas from S.V. Engineering Works in the Auto Nagar area has started to receive orders for customised election campaigning vehicles from various political over the past few weeks. His staff who are mostly from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana have been occupied in welding and painting works.

Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu that most of the MLA candidates are opting for high-end SUV pickup trucks as their campaign vehicles. These vehicles are designed in two categories — single cabin and double cabin. While a single cabin customised vehicle can accommodate over 40 members, the double cabin can accommodate up to 30 members.

‘First step of success’

“An election campaigning vehicle is essential for any candidate as they treat it as a first step of success in the election. Thus, we design it with precision,” he said.

“For some vehicles, we place a 3kv generator worth ₹1.5 lakh and a sound system worth around ₹3.5 lakh. There are some vehicles with a 1kv generator too. We provide around 12 lights surrounding the vehicle, including in the middle to focus on the candidate, which is crucial during night campaigning. The vehicles are also equipped with sets of mics and speakers apart from a sidebar for supporters to stand,” he explained.

While the entire vehicle is painted in party colours, he said that in the front and the sides of the vehicle, bumpers are placed for attaching images of the candidates, party symbols or flags and images of the party leaders.

“Based on the requirement, we suggest the vehicles and the customisation cost varies from ₹3.5 lakh to ₹6 lakh. It takes at least five days to complete the custom vehicle. These vehicles can be utilised in large public gatherings with over 400 people during roadshows,” Mr. Srinivas added. However, he said that this year, there weren’t enough orders so far since the announcement of the candidates was still on; the orders may increase next month.

Meanwhile, K. Nagaraju, a garage owner from One Town said that apart from the auto-rickshaws, jeeps and vans, some candidates are considering mounting LED screens on their vehicles for campaigning, through which they can showcase party advertisements and highlight portions of their manifestos.