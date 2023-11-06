Curtain-raiser for property expo organised in Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The curtain-raiser for the three-day ninth CREDAI Visakhapatnam Property Expo-2023, scheduled to be held at Gadiraju Palace at MVP Colony here from December 23, was held at a hotel here on Monday.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana launched the event while SBI regional manager Balasubrahmaniam attended as guest of honour.

The chapter chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, president Dharmender Varada and secretary V. Sreenu said that the expo would benefit visitors, investors and associate partners. The expo offers innumerable properties under one roof and professional advice to visitors, they added. Around 80 stalls would be set up at the venue, Mr. Dharmender said.

