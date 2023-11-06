HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curtain-raiser for property expo organised in Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The curtain-raiser for the three-day ninth CREDAI Visakhapatnam Property Expo-2023, scheduled to be held at Gadiraju Palace at MVP Colony here from December 23, was held at a hotel here on Monday.

Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana launched the event while SBI regional manager Balasubrahmaniam attended as guest of honour.

The chapter chairman K.S.R.K. Raju, president Dharmender Varada and secretary V. Sreenu said that the expo would benefit visitors, investors and associate partners. The expo offers innumerable properties under one roof and professional advice to visitors, they added. Around 80 stalls would be set up at the venue, Mr. Dharmender said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.