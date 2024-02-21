Curfew-like atmosphere created in Visakhapatnam for Jagan’s visit, alleges former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

February 21, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy created a curfew-like atmosphere during his arrival in Visakhapatnam to take part in a programme at Sarada Peetham in Pendurthi on February 21 (Wednesday). He alleged that normal life was disrupted as the police had blocked major roads and closed the shops and business establishments from Airport Road to Pendurthi.

Addressing a press conference here at the TDP office on Wednesday, Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that since morning, he had received a number of phone calls and complaints from the public alleging severe inconvenience due to the Chief Minister’s programme.

He said that a number of women, especially from the DWACRA groups, were forcibly brought to receive Mr. Jagan, threatening that they would not get the benefits of welfare schemes further if they didn’t attend the event. He also alleged that police had removed the TDP flags along the route in which Mr. Jagan was heading to Pendurthi.

“During the TDP government, the President of India, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Chief Minister and many delegates had arrived in Vizag to attend the International Fleet, and no one suffered. But now, when Mr. Jagan attends a non-government programme, people suffer here” Bandaru Satyanarayana MurthyFormer MLA

The senior TDP leader also criticised IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for his comments against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He said that Mr. Amarnath should tell what investments he had brought to Andhra in his tenure as IT Minister.

Mr. Satyanarayanara Murthy also demanded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy take steps to invoke criminal action against those involved in attacks on media houses and media personnel. He alleged that the Chief Minister is unable to digest the facts being published by the media houses

