GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Curfew-like atmosphere created in Visakhapatnam for Jagan’s visit, alleges former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy

Normal life was disrupted as the police blocked major roads, shops and business establishments on the road from the airport to Pendurthi were made to down shutters, alleges the senior TDP leader

February 21, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy created a curfew-like atmosphere during his arrival in Visakhapatnam to take part in a programme at Sarada Peetham in Pendurthi on February 21 (Wednesday). He alleged that normal life was disrupted as the police had blocked major roads and closed the shops and business establishments from Airport Road to Pendurthi.

Addressing a press conference here at the TDP office on Wednesday, Mr. Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that since morning, he had received a number of phone calls and complaints from the public alleging severe inconvenience due to the Chief Minister’s programme.

He said that a number of women, especially from the DWACRA groups, were forcibly brought to receive Mr. Jagan, threatening that they would not get the benefits of welfare schemes further if they didn’t attend the event. He also alleged that police had removed the TDP flags along the route in which Mr. Jagan was heading to Pendurthi.

“During the TDP government, the President of India, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Chief Minister and many delegates had arrived in Vizag to attend the International Fleet, and no one suffered. But now, when Mr. Jagan attends a non-government programme, people suffer here” Bandaru Satyanarayana MurthyFormer MLA

“During the TDP government, the President of India, Prime Minister, Defence Minister, Chief Minister and many delegates had arrived in Vizag to attend International Fleet, and no one suffered. But now, when Mr. Jagan attends a non-government programme, people suffer here,” he alleged.

The senior TDP leader also criticised IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for his comments against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He said that Mr. Amarnath should tell what investments he had brought to Andhra in his tenure as IT Minister.

Mr. Satyanarayanara Murthy also demanded Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy take steps to invoke criminal action against those involved in attacks on media houses and media personnel. He alleged that the Chief Minister is unable to digest the facts being published by the media houses

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.