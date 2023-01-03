Curbs on public meetings in Andhra Pradesh should not be a tool to subdue the Opposition, says GVL

January 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The restrictions imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on organising public meetings should be followed for some time in view of the recent deaths in two stampedes, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said, adding that the curbs, however, should not be used as a ‘tool to subdue the voices of the Opposition parties’.

Mr. Narasimha Rao, while addressing the media here on January 3 (Tuesday), expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the 11 persons who died in the two stampedes at Kandukur in Nellore district and Guntur recently.

“The incidents were unfortunate. The G.O. issued by the government should be followed for some time. However, it should not be used as a tool by the ruling party to subdue the voices of the opposition parties,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The G.O. has stated that no public meetings will be organised on the roadside and that such programmes should be held on grounds with prior permissions. “This is a welcome move and should be accepted by all political parties. These restrictions will help prevent loss of lives. However, the G.O. should be reviewed after some time,” said the BJP MP, adding that all political parties must adhere to discipline and impose self-restrictions during the public meetings.

Dig at KCR

Referring to statements made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao that many leaders from Andhra Pradesh have already joined his party and more are willing to follow the suit, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that KCR had no moral right to even enter Andhra Pradesh.

“KCR used unparliamentary language against the people of Andhra Pradesh and had gone to extent of calling them dogs. He has the audacity to say that he will kick the Andhraites out of Telangana and Hyderabad,” said the BJP MP, while playing an old audio clip of KCR.

“The Telangana Chief Minister should hear this clip first before talking or entering Andhra Pradesh. He (KCR) had said that Telangana does not need the people, leaders or the political parties from Andhra. The same stands for you (KCR). The people of Andhra do not want you,” he said.

Mr. Narasimha also pointed out that KCR had moved the Supreme Court on the Polavaram project height issue and had stopped the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project.

“KCR is also responsible for the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam issue. He had questioned the Krishna water Tribunal award,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Despite the Centre convening 29 meetings on the bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, KCR has not solved at least one issue and many assets and benefits are pending with Telangana, pointed out Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The BJP leader said that it was KCR who had ordered that people of Andhra Pradesh cannot enter Telangana for treatment in private hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criticising both TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ‘keeping quite’, he said, “Both the leaders have no guts to question KCR, as they have a lot of assets and interests in Hyderabad. The BJP is not scared and will defeat KCR in the coming Assembly elections in 2024,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.