Curbs keep crowds at bay

Restrictions were imposed on the Beach Road stretch from Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Park Hotel junction to ensure no crowd gathering in the wake of possible spread of COVID-19, on Thursday, and to keep a check on New Year revellers.
Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha inspected the arrangements and police patrolling on Beach Road and in several other areas. To keep a check on rash driving and possible racing, which are generally reported on the New Year’s Eve along the coastal stretch in the city, a large police force was deployed on the Kailasagiri junction to Jodugulapalem stretch and Rushikonda stretch.
“For the first time I have seen such enforcement on Beach Road on the New Year’s Eve. Earlier, such steps were taken during Deepavali. Generally, we see a lot of celebrations to welcome New Year on Beach Road. However, in the wake of COVID-19 and new mutant strain, such restrictions may be needed,” said Vinay, a resident of Beach Road.
Meanwhile, sweet shops, bakeries and flower shops made brisk business.
In areas like Seethammadhara, MVP Colony, Gajuwaka and Madhurawada, shopkeepers arranged small stalls outside their outlets especially to sell cakes which flew off the shelves.
