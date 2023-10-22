CTF officials seize 13 kg of hashish oil worth ₹28 lakh from four persons in Visakhapatnam

October 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a major haul, officials from City task Force (CTF) conducted raids near an isolated place at Chandranagar under Gopalapatnam police station limits and caught four persons who were allegedly in possession of 13 kg hashish oil (weed oil/hash oil), here on Sunday.

The hashish oil which was recovered from them is said to be worth ₹28 lakh.

Following instructions from the Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, the CTF team led by ACP A. Trinadh Rao and Sub Inspector Shankar Rao conducted the raid and caught the four persons.

As per the police, three persons have procured the hashish oil from the interior parts of Odisha and transported it to Visakhapatnam via Paderu. While they were trying to sell the same to a person from Hyderabad, the CTF team conducted the raid and caught them. The accused and the seized property was handed over to Gopalapatnam police station.

Police said that probably this was the highest catch of hashish oil so far. Hashish oil is extracted from ganja using a boiler-like machine. One kilo of hashish oil is said to cost around ₹1.50 lakh.