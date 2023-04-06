HamberMenu
CSR initiatives helped improve education and skill development, says NTPC study

Nearly 88% of villagers of Parawada mandal and the 77th Ward of GVMC have shared that the dropout rate in schools has decreased

April 06, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

A social impact evaluation study conducted by the NTPC Simhadri Thermal Power Station has revealed that several initiatives launched by the PSU as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) have improved the parameters pertaining to education and skill development in Parawada mandal.

Nearly 88% of villagers of Parawada mandal and the 77th Ward of GVMC have shared that the dropout rate in schools has decreased, while 96% of them have said that the dropout rate of girls has gone down, a release said while quoting the study on Wednesday.

Several indicators in education such as attendance, regularity, learning and enrolment of children have seen an improvement, while skill initiatives have made the youth more employable, the release said.

Around 96% of the parents covered in the survey said that there was an overall increase in the learning level of children. Around 63% of people said that there was an average annual reduction of ₹2,385 in their expenditure on education.

“Nearly 85% of the people surveyed for skill development reported an improvement in their confidence level in the skills imparted. There has been a monthly increase of about ₹2,341 in their income,” the release added.

