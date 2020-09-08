CSR block will provide better services to patients: Minister

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao going round the CSR Block during his visit to the KGH in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 00:28 IST

It has 500 beds and 175 ventilators

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that better services will be provided to COVID-19 patients through newly-constructed CSR block at the King George Hospital (KGH). He inspected the CSR Block during a visit to KGH on Monday.

He asked KGH Superintendent P.V. Sudhakar about the facilities available at the block for patients. Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the yeomen services being extended by doctors and paramedical staff despite the pandemic situation. The new block, constructed with CSR funds, has 500 beds and 175 ventilators.

The availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the city has now gone up to 1,200. The other hospitals offering treatment in the government sector are the Chest Hospital and the ENT Hospital. The Visakha Institute of Medical Hospital (VIMS) is offering free treatment to patients from the four districts of north Andhra. COVID screening tests were being done at all PHCs in the district, he added.