CSI workshop on ‘machine learning’

A three-day workshop on ‘Machine learning’ conducted by Computer Society of India, Visakhapatnam chapter, culminated here on Monday at the Andhra University College of Engineering.
The workshop evoked huge response from students and professionals.
The workshop was inaugurated by chairman of the Visakhapatnam CSI chapter Prabir Raychaudhury, director (commercial) of the RINL.
P S Avadhani, principal of AUCOE, KVSS Rajeswara Rao, GM (IT&ERP), Vizag Steel and Suman Das, HOD (IT), Vizag Steel were present.
The workshop was conducted by T Venkatesh, CEO, Solivar Labs and his team. Anindya Paul, secretary, CSI, Vizag chapter. They said the chapter has been taking various such initiatives to provide valuable inputs about the latest technologies to the IT enthusiasts which will enable them to develop further.
