Cruise tourism will be developed in city: Muttamsetti

Tourism and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has assured that the vast tourist potential in the State will be tapped by improving the infrastructure and amenities to attract greater number of domestic and international tourists.

The Minister was interacting with the delegates at a meeting organised by the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) here on Tuesday evening. He said that Visakhapatnam has the potential to become a hot destination for cruise tourism.

APCCIF president G. Sambasiva Rao impressed upon the Minister to ensure hassle-free process for setting up of new tourism-related infrastructure projects. He said it would help in generating local employment.

Parallel runway

APCCIF vice-president K. Kumar Raja underlined the importance of connectivity to promote tourism. A parallel runway was needed in view of the restrictions being imposed by the Navy to allow more airlines to operate out of Vizag.

Director of AP Chambers O. Naresh Kumar decried the undue delay in the sanctioning of more coaches to Araku in spite of several representations to the Railway Minister.

Representatives from the Hotel & Travel industry highlighted the issues that are causing concern like peak load charges, renewal of licences for food and fire on yearly basis which are eating into their bottomlines. Apart from this, they underscored the need to waive off municipal charges and property tax for two years to unleash huge tourism potential and to attract new investments in this sector.

President of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh(TTAA) Vijay Mohan said that the government should focus on getting UNESCO World Heritage site status for ‘Erra Matti Dibbalu’ and need to provide the Tourist Visa on Arrival (TVOA) to boost tourism and investment proposals in AP.

Pydah Krishna Prasad, Zonal Chairman of AP Chambers, and M. Sudheer, vice-chairman of AP Chambers, spoke. INTACH representatives Mayank Kumari Deo and Edward Paul and AILA chairman Seshagiri Rao were present.