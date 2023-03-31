Cruise terminal likely to be operational in the next two months in Visakhapatnam, says VPA chairman

March 31, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) K. Rama Mohan Rao said that works for the much-anticipated cruise terminal project will be completed by the end of this April. He said that once the works are complete, they would strive to bring the facility to operation between May 15 to 30, in this year.

Responding to a query on the cruise terminal works, Mr. Rama Mohan Rao said that works are going on at a fast pace. About 80% of building works were done, while 90% of berth works were also completed. He also said that representatives of another renowned firm MSC Shipping Lines has also approached them and expressed its interest to operate cruise liners from Visakhapatnam.

“Now two renowned firms Cordelia and MSC Shipping Lines will be setting up their office here and will run their cruise liners. This is a big boost to tourism sector and increase economy,” he said.