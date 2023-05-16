Cruise shaped multi-level car parking likely to be ready by December in Visakhapatnam

May 16, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The giant multi-level car parking (MLCP) cum commercial complex in Visakhapatnam is likely to be available for users by December 2023 if all goes well as per the plans of the authorities concerned including Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The project was supposed to have been thrown open to the public by this month, but was delayed due to some technical reasons, the officials said.

According to the VMRDA officials, around 30% of the construction work has been completed till date. The project was finalised in 2021 December.

The MLCP is being built in an area of 1.72 acres at Siripuram at a projected cost of ₹80 crore, including GST charges, to accommodate 450 cars and 600 plus two-wheelers, apart from the space for commercial establishments like supermarkets and offices of corporate companies like IT and BPOs.

This will be the second such MLCP after the first one at Jagadamba Junction in the city. It comprises an 11-storey structure surrounding VMRDA’s Children’s Arena, VMRDA office, HPCL owned Millennium petrol bunk, Andhra University and WNS Global Services Company (old office of HSBC).

Five floors will be allocated for parking of 450 cars and 600 two-wheelers. The parking comes three floors below the ground and two floors above.

Speaking to The Hindu, the project official from the VMRDA, M. Balarama Raju, said, “The project was planned to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing the contract with the contractor. But, was delayed due to technical reasons. About 30% of the work has been completed so far. Ground floors were completed. We can release it for operational purposes by December 2023. This structure is built like a cruise ship. Best suited for commercial and corporate offices like IT companies. If all the parking slots are occupied, the monthly revenue through parking of vehicles will be to the tune of ₹60 lakh.”

The MLCP gains significance in view of the increasing traffic woes at the Children’s Arena during festivals, marriages and office functions. This apart, the nearby WNS company also opened its office. The AU Engineering College grounds and AU Convocation Hall are close to the parking place. The MLCP is located nearly 1.5 km away from the Beach Road, where major public events are occasionally held.