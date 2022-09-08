CRS inspects Dabpal-Kaklur section of KK line

Commission for Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle, A.M. Chowdhary, inspected the newly- constructed double line of 24 km between Dabpal-Kaklur section of Waltair Division.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Satpathy, Chief Project Manager K. Dhanunjaya Rao, IG/RPF Pankaj Kumar, Chief Bridge Engineer Manoj Kumar Behera and other officers accompanied him

The inspection completed successfully and authorisation was received. It is the part of doubling project of KK line. With this doubling of track is almost completed between Dantewara and Jagdalpur. The remaining part of Kirandul – Dantewara is in progress which is difficult terrain.

Lot of hard work was done by Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom and Electrical departments in the past few days despite of inclement weather, remote area and security issues etc.