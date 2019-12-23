CRPF wins All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship

Expressing happiness over the city hosting the 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship, Home Minister M. Sucharitha on Sunday said that such events were necessary for the police personnel to make them stress-free.

Participating in the valedictory of the championship at MGM Park here, she said the event offered an opportunity to the A.P. Police AP Police to show hospitality to the participants.

The CRPF team comprising Raju Bhargava (IG), Harshavardhan (CMDT), Dhirendra Veera (CMDT), Jay Kumar (CMDT), Kenjom (SG CMO) and Randeep Dutta (IG) emerged as the champion.

It was for the second time that the city hosted the championship jointly organised by the A.P. Police, Visakhapatnam Police and All India Police Central Board. As many as 97 participants from different States took part in five events.

Spirit of game

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said it is a welcome change in the routine of the police personnel who are otherwise busy and stressful all the day. “It is not important who wins or loses, but the spirit of the game,” said the DGP.

Later, Ms. Sucharitha, Mr. Sawang and other officials given away prizes to the winners.