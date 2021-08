VISAKHAPATNAM

14 August 2021 07:58 IST

Under the Campaign of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as part of “Azadi ka Amrit- Mahotsav”, the 198th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 here on Friday. Commandant of 198 Bn CRPF, Kavinder Kumar Chand, has flagged off the run.

Advertising

Advertising