Under the Campaign of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 as part of “Azadi ka Amrit- Mahotsav”, the 198th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 here on Friday. Commandant of 198 Bn CRPF, Kavinder Kumar Chand, has flagged off the run.
CRPF unit organises freedom run
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
August 14, 2021 07:58 IST
