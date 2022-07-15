‘Crossword Competition’ evokes huge response in Visakhapatnam

25,000 students from 52 schools take part in the contest

A total of 25,000 students from 52 schools have participated in the ‘Crossword Competition’ jointly organised by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and The Hindu FIC. The programme was conducted to commemorate HPCL foundation day. The competition was held for the students of Class 6th to 10th, for a period of three days.

Overall, as many as 1,993 all correct entries were received out of which 30 students were selected through a lucky dip. All the students will be notified through their respective schools about the prizes.

The top 10 schools which have encouraged more participation from their students are – Visakha Valley School, Srishti World School, Steel Plant; St.Ann’s School, Buchirajupalem; Little Angels School, MVP Colony; DAV Centenary Public School, Steel Plant; Kotak Salesian School, China Waltair; De Paul School, Steel Plant; Pollock School, Dwarakanagar; Saraswathi Vidya Vihar, Sriharipuram and Ravindra Bharati Group of Schools.