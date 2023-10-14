HamberMenu
Crores of public money being spent for businessmen of YSRCP, alleges Jana Sena Party corporator

P. L. V. N. Murthy alleged that using their majority, the YSRCP leaders have been making the council meetings one-sided by approving the agendas without discussions.

October 14, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator of Jana Sena Party (JSP), Ward 22, P. L. V. N. Murthy said that crores of money paid by the public in the name of taxes are being misused by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council. He alleged that using their majority, the YSRCP leaders have been making the council meetings one-sided by approving the agendas without discussions.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on October 14, Mr. Murthy alleged that some of the proposals in the agenda were construction of roads to the ventures which were owned by YSRCP MP M. V. V. Satyanarayana and relatives of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that for Ward 11 and 12, where Mayor resides, works worth about ₹8 crore were proposed. He also questioned how can the GVMC include proposals given by YSRCP leaders K. K. Raju and Adari Anand be placed in the agenda and ignore representations sought by the Jana Sena Party (JSP), the YSRCP, the CPI and the CPI(M). “Is the GVMC here to facilitate businessmen from the YSR Congress Party,” he questioned.

He also alleged that the corporators from the Opposition parties were never invited to any review meetings organised by the district in-charge Minister V. Rajini. The corporator also alleged corruption by Deputy mayors and a senior official from the public health wing in the name of recruitment of sanitary staff posts.

